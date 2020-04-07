Casey’s General Stores expands delivery to Madison

FreeImages.com/Stephen J. Sullivan

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey’s General Stores is expanding partnership with DoorDash to provide delivery to Madison.

According to a release, DoorDash is delivering made-from-scratch pizza, appetizers and soda to suburban and rural communities.

By late April, Casey’s will also deliver grocery and household items through DoorDash. Delivery will be available seven days a week during kitchen hours.

