COVID-19 cases jump to 382, officials confirm 61 in Dane Co.

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Sunday that 381 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

While DHS’ latest count puts the total at 381, Fond du Lac County health officials shared on Facebook that they have 17 confirmed cases of the disease as of Sunday morning, one more than DHS’ count.

The new numbers show an increase of 101 cases since Saturday when the statewide confirmed total was 281 cases. The number of statewide cases was 206 on Friday.

Health officials said that four people have died from the virus. The latest confirmed death was a 69-year-old man who traveled to Wisconsin from out of state.

