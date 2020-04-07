Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Spring Green nursing home

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — A case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Greenway Manor Sunday.

According to a release, residents and families have been notified and the affected resident was put in quarantine status.

Residents have been isolated to their rooms. Employees are wearing personal protective equipment. The release said they have contacted appropriate regulatory agencies.

Greenway Manor has adequate supplies of personal protective equipment currently. The nursing home will consult with the state agency on getting additional equipment if the issue arises.

The current status of no visitors and resident isolation will continue. There are employee health checks when entering the building.

“The health and well being of our residents and staff is our top priority and we ask the public for their support and prayers during this challenging time,” the release said.

