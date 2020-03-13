Case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kumon in Sun Prairie

This image is a CG representation of a COVID-19 under electron microscope. (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — According to Leah Coyle, a spokesperson for Kumon, the company is aware of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Kumon Math and Reading Center of Sun Prairie.

“Kumon is committed to the health and safety of its staff, students and families,” Coyle said. “We are aware of the confirmed case of coronavirus (staff member) and are taking the appropriate measures to ensure that everyone stays safe during this trying time.”

Coyle said the center is closed and the families have been notified.

She said they are following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and are working with the local health board for assistance.



