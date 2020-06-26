Caryl Roberts Regez

MADISON – Caryl Roberts Regez, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

Caryl was born July 17, 1933, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Alma Haavisto Roberts and Marvin Roberts Sr. She graduated from Middleton High School in 1951, and worked for the State of Wisconsin Department of Revenue and Cuna Supply. Caryl married Robert A. Regez Jr. on July 16, 1954, and they celebrated nearly 66 years of marriage. Caryl passed peacefully with Bob holding her hand and surrounded by family.

Caryl was very creative and had many interests over the years, some of which included garden club, cooking, interior design, framing, reading and her friends at card club. Caryl and Bob loved cross-country travel and took numerous road trips. They also enjoyed the water and spent many summers boating on the Madison area lakes. Caryl was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was family and creating lasting loving memories.

Caryl is survived by her husband, Robert Regez Jr. of Madison; daughter, Tracy Reneau and husband, Dan of Sun Prairie, granddaughter, Krista Clark and husband, Vini of Columbia, S.C., great-grandchildren, Aiden and Lyanna Clark; son, Robert Regez III and wife, Kathleen of Madison, granddaughter, Stephanie Kujak and husband, Scott of Waunakee, great-granddaughter, Aimee Kujak, grandson, Robert Regez IV and fiancé, Brynn Neevel of Sun Prairie; brother-in-law, Melvin Johnson of Madison, sister-in-law, Barbara Loftsgordon and husband, Richard of Madison; sister-in-law, Teré Roberts of San Diego, California; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Marvin Roberts Sr.; mother, Alma Haavisto Roberts; brother, Marvin Roberts Jr.; and sister, Sylvia Roberts Johnson.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Agrace HospiceCare.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

