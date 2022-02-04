Caryl Ann Manning-Bird-Miller

Caryl Ann Manning-Bird-Miller, 86, of Muscoda, died on February 2, 2022, at the UW Hospital in Madison. She was born on March 25, 1935, to Carl Albert and Lura Luella (Glass) Manning. After high school graduation in 1953 she worked for the Wisconsin Taxpayer Alliance in Madison for 3 years. On June 2, 1956, in the Muscoda Methodist Church she married Paul Frank Bird from Wauzeka. Together they had four children, Gary, Steve, Kathy, and Doug.

Paul worked as a lineman for the Chicago, Milwaukee, and Pacific Railroad. In 1961, he took a job centered in Farmington, MN and they lived there until his death on November 11, 1963. The children and Caryl moved back to Muscoda where she worked at Scot Industries in the office from 1969 to 1974. She fixed up an old home she had purchased.

On August 31, 1974, she married Bill Miller and Caryl and her family moved to Bill’s farm in Eagle Township until health caused his retirement in 1988. Together they moved to Almar Acres in Orion Township. Caryl spent many hours crafting and sewing for her family.

Caryl is survived by her three children: Gary (Eva) Bird, Kathy (Dale) Riddiough, Doug Bird; stepchildren: Jeanne (Mike) Schucht, Ellen (Pat) Hines, David (Karen) Miller, Barb (Steve) Hines, Steve Miller, Kathy (Keith) Standorf, Nancy (Andy) Collins, Jeff Miller; several grand and great grandchildren, daughter-in-law: Sherri Bird, sister-in-law: Diane Manning, other relatives, and friends.

Caryl was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul Bird on November 11, 1963, husband William Miller on February 3, 2020, son: Steve Bird, and brother: George D. Manning.

A private family graveside will be held at the Muscoda Cemetery. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com

