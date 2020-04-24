Carry-out cocktail kits from some of your favorite Madison establishments

Break through the monotony of quarantine with a cocktail kit

The Brass Ring's Moscow mule cocktail kit is the perfect pairing for warm spring night. Courtesy of The Brass Ring

Almost a month into the Safer at Home Order, it’s easy to forget which day is which. Friday night drinks with co-workers or a weekend mimosa brunch seem like distant memories as we lovingly stock our at-home bars. To help us break through the monotony of quarantine, Madison restaurants and bars have created inventive and classic cocktail kits for carryout that are sure to impress at your next Zoom happy hour.

Avenue Club and The Bubble Up Bar

Reminiscing about a Friday fish fry at the Avenue Club? Turn that dream into a reality by pairing your beer-battered cod with one of the Club’s cocktail kits for curbside carryout. Avenue Club is keeping it simple with two classic options: an Old-Fashioned and Moscow mule. Each kit serves 16 drinks, so you’ll have enough for a full weekend of shenanigans. Order online or by phone 257-6877.

The Brass Ring

While you may have to get creative with some at-home bar games, The Brass Ring can still be your go-to liquor destination with four different cocktail kits. Choose from mimosas, Old-Fashioneds, Moscow mules or bloody marys. Each kit has a standard and premium price. For $20 upgrade your base liquor. Call in to place your order at 256-9359.



Canteen

Become a taco and margarita master in no time with DIY kits from Canteen. The margarita kit lets you choose between three bases: tequila, mezcal or vodka, and includes all the fixings for 10 drinks with some left over to restock your at-home bar. Order online or by phone 285-5703.

Cento

It can be hard to celebrate a special occasion in quarantine. While anniversaries and birthdays definitely won’t be the same, Cento’s elegant cocktail kits are sure to make the night special. Choose from a Negroni kit made with Madison’s own State Line Distillery Gin, or a refreshing rosé Aperol spritz. A detailed preparation guide is listed on their website here. Call in to place your order at 284-9378.

DLUX

As the days blend together, break up the monotony with an Instagram-worthy weekend brunch featuring DLUX’s stellar mimosa kits. Each kit comes with one bottle of sparkling wine and fresh-squeezed orange juice for $15. Order online or by phone 467-3130.

Heritage Tavern

Regardless of whether you want a brunch drink or a dinner drink, Heritage Tavern has you covered. For brunch, get a mimosa kit with Private Cuvee or a bloody mary kit featuring Fox Heritage Farms’ snack sticks and house-pickled veggies. At night, create a bourbon or brandy Old-Fashioned or a Manhattan. Order online for pickup.

Lucille/Merchant

While it may be some time before you can make the Saturday night jaunt from Lucille to Merchant, you can bring the duo’s delicious drinks to the comfort of your living room with craft cocktail kits. Each kit serves 12 or more drinks and comes with a detailed recipe card. Relax out on the porch with an ice-cold gimlet, or cozy up by the fire with a brandy or bourbon Old-Fashioned. Offerings frequently change so get something new each week. Order online or by phone 283-0000.

Madison’s

Madison’s has the perfect selection of spring forward cocktail kits. Sample their housemade ingredients. Fruit lovers will go head over heels for the blackberry daiquiri with house-infused blackberry rum and homemade simple syrup. For those less adventurous, classic cocktails like margaritas and mimosas are also available. Order online or by phone 229-0900.

Monty’s Blue Plate Diner

The hip Atwood gem Monty’s Blue Plate Diner is serving up deluxe bloody mary and Moscow mule kits for curbside pickup. Their bloody mary is stacked with pickles, cheese curds, olives and lemons. If you like an extra kick, they’ll even throw in some Sriracha to get your tastebuds out of hibernation. Call in to place your order 244-8505.

The Nitty Gritty

The Nitty Gritty is your one-stop shop for celebratory cocktails. Known as the birthday place, The Nitty is still bringing the party with a birthday party package, those over 21 get a bottle of beer, along with a memento mug, birthday balloon, necklace and birthday cake. Apart from the celebratory kit, you can pair your weekend brunch with their signature bloody mary kit, or travel outside your comfort zone for an east or west coast variation on the iconic drink. They are also serving up traditional cocktail kits like a mojito with homemade raspberry mint syrup and Old-Fashioned kit featuring Wisconsin’s own Wollersheim Press House Brandy. Order online via EatStreet or by phone 251-2521.

The Old Fashioned

Every Saturday is bloody mary Saturday at the Old Fashioned. Get one gallon of The Old Fashioned’s house bloody mary mix for $30. You can also add olives, Brussels sprouts and pickle slices for a complete bloody mary experience. Call to order at 310-4545.

Tapatios Cocina Mexicana

Expand your cocktail horizons with Tapatios Cocina Mexicana’s Vampiro cocktail kit. The tequila-based drink is a Mexican staple that features light carbonation and ends with a spicy kick. Each kit makes 10 cocktails. Along with the Vampiro, the Fitchburg spot is offering michelada and De La Casa Margarita kits. Call in to place your order 467-7400.

Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace

Why defer your warm-weather festivities when you can carry out Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace’s signature margarita kits? You can choose from four different liquor bases, which come with all the fixings for the iconic beachside drink. Limes, simple syrup, salt, lime juice and a liter of Patrón Citrónge Orange Liqueur are provided with every purchase. Each kit makes 10 margaritas and start at $45. Call in to place your order 242-1800.

