Carrie Jane SaLoutos

Site staff by Site staff

Carrie Jane SaLoutos, 57, originally from Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Hillsboro, Indiana.

Burial will be held at the Richland Center Cemetery for the family. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to The Iron Bridge Dinner Theatre Company and sent care of the Melby Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245 in Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Carrie was born on September 26, 1963 to Charles and Ireta SaLoutos in Platteville. She graduated from Platteville High School and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. During high school, she was crowned Platteville’s Junior Miss and performed in The Kids From Wisconsin. She was a member of the Wisconsin Singers during her college career.

After finishing her undergraduate degree, she cruised the world working onboard the vessels of Royal Viking Line. Following her years at sea, she came back to the States and performed and choreographed shows all over the country. Her stage credits include seven National Tours of The Church Basement Ladies performing the role of Karin, one of her all-time favorites. Her work was seen at Harrah’s NOLA and TBPAC, Circa 21, The Palace Theatre, The Old Creamery, The Iron Bridge Dinner Theatre, Flat Rock Playhouse, LaComedia, The Fireside, the Las Vegas Strip, and Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan. She was honored to star alongside Steve Gatlin in several productions in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Carrie felt blessed to have a loving family and many friends. She is survived by two sisters and two brothers in law, Kathy (Gary) Curtis, and Connie (Hannes) Furlan; step-niece, Courtney (Shawn) Zimmerman and their four children, Ava, Tai, Asher Jon, and Quinn; aunt, Helen SaLoutos; and cousins, Steve (Cece) SaLoutos, David SaLoutos, Diane Olson, and Margo (Mark) Collins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Carrie was treasured as a daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend. She was a compassionate and caring individual. Her life was well lived and filled with adventure on the road. She will always be remembered and missed dearly.