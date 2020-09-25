Carr Valley Cheese Co. to close Middleton store

The last day in Middleton is Sept. 30.

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Photos by Madison Magazine

After numerous years in Middleton, Carr Valley Cheese Co. is shutting the location’s doors on Sept. 30.

“Thank you to all of our Middleton customers over the years,” a Facebook post says. “We hope to see you at or Mazomanie or Sauk City locations in the future.”

Including Middleton, Carr Valley has eight retail locations. They have factories in La Valle, Fennimore and Mauston. With retail only in Mauston, Mazomanie, Sauk City and Wisconsin Dells.

Carr Valley is more than 100 years old. It has won numerous awards, including Best of Madison and World Cheese Awards. In 2019, Carr Valley won 10 awards at the World Cheese Awards, including its seventh “super gold” cheese.

Last week in Middleton! Thank you to all of our customers who have supported us over the years. 🙏❤️ Posted by Carr Valley Cheese on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.