Caroyle Jeanne Kmak

Site staff by Site staff

Caroyle Kmak, age 76, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo, WI.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Caroyle was born July 8, 1944 in Anthon, Iowa the daughter of Edwin and Priscilla (Stansberry) Walling.

Caroyle is survived by her husband, Howard; a son, Joseph (Claire); daughters, Monica Kmak (Larry Owen), Julia (Eric) Thoe, Cynthia Kmak and Katrina Kmak (John Burdick IV); brothers, James (Sally) Walling, Alan (Clare Ann) Walling and Brian (Barbara) Walling; sister, Claudia Randall and grandchildren, Adrian, Jamison and John V.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, Edwin and brother, Michael.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.