Carolyn A. Grenzow (Johnson)

LODI, WIS/CASA GRANDE, ARIZ–Carolyn A. Grenzow passed away on April 25, 2020 at Sauk Prairie Healthcare.

Carolyn was born in Lodi on June 3, 1939 to Arnold and Alma E. (Nelson) Johnson. She attended Lodi Public Schools and graduated from Lodi High School in 1957. In 1962 she graduated from UW-Whitewater. She then taught for 2 years in the Waupun, Wis. School District. On June 13, 1964 Carolyn married Robert J. Grenzow of Waupun. They moved to Casa Grande, Ariz. where they both taught in the Casa Grande, Ariz. School District for many years. Carolyn was also the organist for Trinity Lutheran Church in Casa Grande for over 40 years. In March of 2014, Carolyn returned to Lodi, Wisc. and she became a member of First Lutheran Church in Lodi.

She is survived by her brother, Allan (Ann); sister-in-law, Janice Johnson; step-brother, Bernie Kvam, Jr. (Audrey), and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; step-father, Bernie O. Kvam; brother, Lee, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at Haven Hills, Lodi for their loving care during her stay there.

Due to the mandate of the Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held. Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or Reach Out Lodi.