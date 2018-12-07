Caroline Virginia Limberg

Caroline Virginia Limberg nee Martin was born on September 24, 1926 to John Martin and Wilhelmina Augusta (Helm) Martin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Caroline was joined in marriage to Fred Limberg on June 24, 1946 until his death in August 2016. Caroline and Fred were the loving parents of Sandra (Limberg) Chase, beloved grandparents and great-grandparents.

Caroline loved music. In her younger years, she played 2nd chair viola in the Milwaukee All-City Orchestra. She had a lifelong love of singing, becoming a member of her church choir at Ascension Lutheran Church, at age 5 and continued to sing in church choirs, with her beautiful high soprano, until the age of 85.

Caroline had a generous, nurturing spirit which she showed daily, both to her loved ones and strangers.

She made sure everyone who came into her home was fed and felt welcome. She contributed what she could to many charities and especially her church. Caroline made sure to share smiles and kind words to strangers she would meet during her day, saying that showing friendliness to someone could possibly lift their day for them. Even when she was stricken with Alzheimer’s, her kind nature couldn’t be dampened.

Caroline went home to her Lord on December 2, 2018. She is survived by her granddaughter Tammy (Chris) Hedrick nee Chase, grandson Jim (Carla) Chase, great-grandsons Dakota and Jesse Hedrick, and great-granddaughters Cassie and Allie Chase; all of Fort Atkinson. Caroline is also survived by son-in-law Jim Chase of Wisconsin Rapids, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Clarence and Glenwood Martin, her beloved daughter Sandra Chase and her husband Fred Limberg.

The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the nurses, CNAs and staff of Alden Estates of Jefferson, Rainbow Hospice, and Sienna Crest Memory Care for their excellent care of our Grandmother in her final years.

Please make any memorials to Rainbow Hospice or a favorite charity.

Burial will take place at a later date.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

