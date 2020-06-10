Carole Jeanne Storm

MONONA-Carole Jeanne Storm, age 92, of Monona, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on January 30, 1928, in Algoma, Wis., the daughter of Lester and Isabelle (Fenske) Heidmann.

Carole graduated from Algoma Community High School in 1945 and attended UW-Stout. She married her high school sweetheart Robert Storm on Dec. 30, 1948, in Algoma. She and Bob enjoyed life together for 64 years. She was a longtime active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary. Her faith and devotion were integral to her life.

Carole was the heart of her family and the ultimate homemaker. She actively participated behind the scenes in her husband’s and children’s activities. She enjoyed sewing and many children in her home throughout the years and loved feeding the children at the IHM school lunch program for many years.

Carole is survived by four daughters, Gail (Tuck) Tubbs, Jill (Dan) Olson, Cindy (Earl) Dukerschein and Heidi (Steve) Jackson; three sons, Tom (Kim) Storm, Dan (Cynthia) Storm, and Andy (Julie) Storm; sisters, Vivian Heidmann and Lois Schmitz; 23 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son, Rick Storm; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St, Monona, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, with Father Chad Droessler presiding.

Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a food pantry of your choice.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Albert Musa, the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the last few days, the wonderful caregivers at Heritage-Monona for the last few years, and for all of their care and support given to Carole and her family.

