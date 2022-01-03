Carol T. (Dye) Linn

by Obituaries

Carol T. Linn (Dye), age 62, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away due to complications from a stroke on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Carol was born on November 7,1959 in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Robert and Theresa Dye. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1978. Carol lived and worked in Wisconsin, Texas, California, Panama and Colorado throughout her life and held a variety of jobs. Her most rewarding was working in Administrative and Security Clearance Processing at Intelligent Software Solutions (ISS), a start up that she and husband Dennis helped found. She was a wonderful mother to her two children. Her smile and bubbly personality was infectious.

Carol loved cars, she especially loved taking her Shelby GT500 Super Snake for drives. She loved spending time with family, cross-stitching, camping, animals, cheering on the Chicago Bears, going on trips, shopping, Sister’s Weekends, and celebrating holidays together. She had a special place in her heart for all of her nieces and nephews.

Carol will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, thoughtfulness and for her fun and outgoing personality.

Carol is survived by Dennis her best friend and father of their two children Brittany Linn and Lucas (Payton) Linn both of Colorado Springs, CO. She is also survived by her mother Theresa Dye of Monroe, WI, siblings; Peggy Barrett (Greg) of Nora, IL, David (Denise) Dye of Monroe, WI, Deanna (Matt) Beveridge of St. Charles, IL and Don (Leah) Dye of Verona, WI, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father Robert Dye, brother Dennis Dye and brother-in-law Dave Barrett. Also by her children’s grandparents Frank and Leta Linn and uncle Mark Linn.

A celebration of life ceremony is being held at Third Space Coffee, Saturday, 2:00-4:00 PM, January 15, 2021, Colorado Springs, CO.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

