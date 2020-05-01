Carol Ray Yaeger

MADISON-Carol Ray Yaeger, age 82, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her home.

She was born on June 15, 1937, in Beloit, the daughter of Sgt. Lawrence and Marguerite (Fiske) Finch. Carol lived in Beloit, Wis., as a child for the first five years of her life and again during World War II, while her father was deployed in the service. Because her father was in the service, Carol lived in many cities during her lifetime.

Carol graduated from Madison East High School and started working at age 16. She married William Dean Yaeger on July 19, 1958. Carol received her associate degree in business and started working at Sears in 1962, where she served for over 30 years as manager of the Auditing Department. Carol enjoyed volunteering to assist with many groups in the neighborhood who needed her skills with adding, schools, garage sales, etc. She was thrifty and an avid coupon user. After retirement she became a student of holistic health.

Carol is survived by her sons, Jeff (Julie) Yaeger and Scott Yaeger; grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Yaeger, Lucas Yaeger, Joel (Kelly) Yaeger and Jacob Yaeger; great-granddaughter, Olivia Yaeger; sister, Sharon R. Knudsen; aunt, Elizabeth R. Fiske; and eight nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William, and sister, Judy Miller.

Burial will be held at Cedar Creek Cemetery in West Bend.

Carol’s family wishes to thank Catherine Fiske-Knuth and Teresa Krautkramer for their compassionate care of Carol.

