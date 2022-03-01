Carol Olson

by Obituaries

Carol Olson, age 91 passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at UW Hospital with family by her side.

Carol was born on December 18, 1930 in Madison, WI, to Benjamin and Dorothy (Young) Carpenter. She graduated from Spring Green High School in 1949.

Carol was united in marriage to Dean Olson on December 17, 1949 and settled on the family farm in Wyoming Valley. A few years later they moved to their house on Madison Street in Spring Green.

Carol worked at the Spring Green Village Office and Franklin Farmers Mutual Insurance Company. She was a member of the Spring Green Village Board, the FFMI board of directors, an EMT, president of the senior citizens and on the Spring Green Fire and EMS Boards.

She was a great cook! The best at baked chicken, potato salad, chicken and noodles and all the wild game anyone brought. Her favorite was popcorn in milk!

Carol enjoyed hunting, fishing, hanging out on the Wisconsin River, gambling, playing cards (of any type) and any activity her family was involved in.

Carol is survived by her children, Susan Maxwell, James Olson, Jean Ruppert, Julie (Dean) Huth and Sally (Tim) Liegel. Her grandchildren, Chadd (Kasey) and Brett (Shelly) Maxwell, Michael (fiancée Stephanie) Olson, Melissa Weigel, Ben Olson, Kyle and Josh Ruppert, Arielle (fiancée Ben), Drew and Aubrey Huth, McKenzie and Payton (Mikkayla) Liegel. Great grandchildren, Kendall, Kinley and Cooper, Jacey and Briggs Maxwell, Brittany (fiancée Kenny), Hanna, Isabella and Lindsay Olson, Grace and John Weigel, Hayden Forbes, Jameson Ruppert and twin Liegel girls arriving summer of 2022. Great-great grandchildren, Daetyn Hyde and one more arriving summer 2022, sister in-law, Betty Carpenter. Her best cousin, Claire Kirkland, who was like a sister.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dean, parents, Benjamin and Dorothy, brothers Lyle and Paul, brother-in-law Lowell, sisters-in-law Mary Lou and Janet, daughter-in-law Michaelene and son-in-law Terry “Max”.

A funeral service will be Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Richardson Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green at 2:30 PM. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 1:00 PM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made to the Spring Green Fire and EMS and the Spring Green Community Center.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Greenway Manor for your great care of our mom, grandma, great grandma and great great grandma Carol for the past five years. Also thank you to the Spring Green Ambulance crew and Dr. Wermuth for your compassionate care.

