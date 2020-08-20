Carol Lee Bittourna

In the early evening of Aug. 15, 2020, Carol Lee Bittourna, aka Carollee Dexter, aka Carol Lee Szalony, beloved wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 76 years young.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon (Bud) Bittourna Sr.; brothers, George Szalony Jr. and James Szalony. Carol was a mother of six: Maria Dexter, Natalie Frasier, Jerome Dexter Jr., Holly Thomsen, Raymond Dexter and Matthew Dexter. She was a step-mother to Gordon Bittourna Jr. and Gina Meyer. She was a grandmother to eleven: Jessica Justus, Matthew Frasier, Christopher Mizener Jr., Kathleen Monroe, Luke Frasier, Ashley Tellis, Lilly Martinez, Amber Bittourna, Autumn Bittourna, Emma Meyer, and Cooper Meyer. Carol was a great-grandmother to Jayden Anderson, Mackenzie Rivera, AJ Rivera, Isabella Monroe and Leam Monroe.

Carol was born as “Daddy’s Little Princess.” She was taught to hold her head high and be proud of her Polish Catholic heritage. Carol grew up with a free-spirited soul in Chicago, IL. She had a love for traveling, playing cards, cars, and gambling. Carol enjoyed crocheting and reading books. She lived her life in multiple volumes like the books she read.

In her early adult years as Carollee Dexter she shared her love for adventure in the numerous vacations she took her family on. The road was her oyster where she followed her heart to Memphis or Las Vegas. The Dexter house was known as the neighborhood den where all the strays found a family. All doors were open and Carol was the neighborhood mom. Weekends were filled with barbeques, cards, laughter, and dancing. Carol could always be found celebrating the holidays: from the Birthday New Year’s Day Banquet to the Halloween dress up, to the Christmas spectacular decorations. She gave her children her passion for travelling and celebrating the holidays as well as a love to paint and repaint the house, and the obsession to rearrange furniture.

In her later adult years as Carol Bittourna she celebrated life with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Broadview, IL. and Belvidere, IL. She enjoyed the open waters on the boat fishing and socializing with neighbors and friends. She continued her traveling adventures to Denver. Carol enjoyed the luxury life as a grandmother and great-grandmother attending all the performances at school functions. She was the leader of all the shenanigans with her grandchildren and carried on the tradition with her great-grandchildren in Beloit, WI.

An outdoor service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Carol’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast Link.

An outdoor visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines at this time, social distancing and face masks are required.

Carol will continue her adventures with her spirit animal as the wolf. Please share your happy memories, stories, and good-byes. You will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting cards and donations to be sent to: Holly Thomsen, 119 Valley Drive, Oakwood Hills, IL. 60013. All donations will go toward the expenses of the funeral.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

