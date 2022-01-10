Carol L. Whitney

by Obituaries

Carol Louise Whitney (nee Becker) of Madison, WI passed away peacefully at home on January 5, 2022 following a long illness.

Carol was born on September 23, 1954 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her father was in the Air Force, so the family enjoyed living in several interesting locations during her childhood, including New York, Panama, and Alabama, before settling in Wisconsin.

Carol attended Madison Area Technical College’s veterinarian technician program. Although she switched to real estate as a career, working for 25 years with First Weber Realty, she never lost the desire to work with animals and until recently, continued as a long-term volunteer at the Sauk County Humane Society.

People were drawn to Carol – not only because she was beautiful and self-confident, but because being with Carol made you feel good. She had the ability to live in the moment, and when you were with her you felt immediately connected to her strong sense of fun and adventure. Carol was never one to complain, preferring to focus on the positive. Personal losses didn’t break her, but instead intensified her desire to live life to the fullest with humor and grace.

Carol loved the combination of lifestyles provided by the country home in Merrimac she shared with Gimble, her life partner of over 20 years, when she wanted to enjoy the outdoors with its peace and beauty, and her little house in Madison when she wanted an infusion of socializing and city life. It was the best of both worlds for her.

Carol will be remembered for her strong commitment to family, her intense loyalty to friends, her lifelong affinity with animals, but most of all her enduring love for Gimble.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents Marilyn Becker and Robert Becker; and siblings David Becker, Abbe Vining, and Cindy Stabler.

She is survived by her partner Gary Schuster “Gimble”; sisters Pam Gelein and Helen Becker; and numerous much-loved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

No visitation is planned at this time; however, a celebration of Carol’s life will be held at a later date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sauk County Humane Society would be appreciated in support of Carol’s favorite charitable organization.

Online condolences for the family may be left at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

