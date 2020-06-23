Carol L. Dobson

Site staff by Site staff

Carol L. Dobson, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020 at the age of 99.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, followed by a graveside service at 3:30 p.m. the Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Carol L. Dobson Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Carol was born on March 16, 1921 in Lima Township to Lena (Condry) and Will Weittenhiller. Carol attended Livingston High School where she earned valedictorian in 1938 and then continued her studies at Platteville State Teachers College where she graduated in 1941. Her first teaching position was in Osseo where she taught grade school. She later received her bachelor’s degree from UW-Platteville in 1967. In 1946, Carol married her husband of 58 years, Burdette Dobson. They committed to a life of farming together, which began in Clifton Township where they raised two children Kathy, and Marc. In 1955 they moved to Platteville until they returned to farming in 1961 in Harrison Township where they remained until their 1988 retirement in Platteville. Carol was a kind, generous woman who had unconditional love for her family. She set the bar high with her strong work ethic and high standards and expectations. In addition to her love for family, Carol was an avid gardener and a life-long, active member of the Whig United Methodist Church.

Carol is survived by her son Marc; grandchildren, Deanne (Chris) Everson, Philip Wickler (Michele Pfeiffer), and Ashley (Fernando) Howell; great-grandchildren, Kaci and Luke Everson, Nick and Natalie Wickler, and Andres and Dawn Howell; her sister, Doris O’Neill; and son-in-law, Bart Speth.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Burdette; daughter, Kathy (Wickler) Speth; her brother, Merrill Weittenhiller; infant brother, Waynard; and an infant granddaughter, Stacey Lynn Wickler.