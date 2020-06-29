Carol Jean Rosga

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON-Carol Jean Rosga, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 15, 1941, in Madison, the daughter of Selmer and Dorothy Melland.

Carol graduated from Madison East High School in 1959. She married the love of her life, James David Rosga on Nov. 28, 1969 in Madison. Carol worked in the Nursing Department for UW-Madison retiring in 2001. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, Wisconsin Badgers fan, and Brewers fan. Carol knew the names of every single player. She also enjoyed bowling, playing cards, gambling and watching sports.

Carol is survived by her husband, James; two daughters, Catherine Uphoff- Peterson and Shari (Kraig) Rosga Morris; two sons, Rick (Jenny Ogden) Peterson and James (Michele) Rosga; brother, Russell Melland; sister, Karen Wehrman; grandchildren, James, Holly, Cassandra, Kyle, Camryn, Allisyn, Jaren, DJ and Morgan; five great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Merita Melland; brothers, Gordon Melland, Thomas (Pamela) Melland and Gary Melland; daughter, Deborah Cornell; and in-laws.

Services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, with Pastor Sandy Schieble presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be gifted in Carol’s name to Agrace HospiceCare.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420