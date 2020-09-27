Carol Jean Olbert

Site staff by Site staff

Carol Jean Obert, age 92, of Monroe, formerly of Orangeville, passed on to her heavenly home on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Monroe Clinic Hospital with her family by her side.

Carol was born on December 28, 1927 at home in rural Dakota, IL to Eli and Hazel (Windecker) Wilson. She attended South Afolkey Grade School and graduated from Orangeville High School in 1945.

Carol married Orville Obert on December 30, 1945 and together they farmed in the Afolkey/Orangeville area, eventually settled on their permanent dairy farm on Rock Grove Road east of Orangeville. Following Orville’s death in 1991, Carol continued to farm with her two sons until she retired in 1997 and moved to Orangeville.

She was a member of Afolkey Grace Evangelical Congregational Church her entire life. Carol was a great cook and babysitter for her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and going out to dinner with her family.

She is survived by her four children, Cynthia (Walter) Thomann of Monroe, Lana (Robert) Grabow of Cedarville, Neal (Deb) Obert of Orangeville, and Dean (Donna) Obert of Dakota; grandchildren, Brad Thomann of Brown Deer, WI, Jodi (Nate) Christopher of Mineral Point, WI, Heidi Spangler, Todd Schoville, Chad Schoville, all of Monroe, Robin (Billy) Bare of South Carolina, Toni (Ken) Eichholz of Davis, IL, Kristie (Steve) Morgan or Orangeville, Lindsey (Logan) Hoeltke of Monroe, Trent Obert, Haley (Joe) Pisciotti, both of Lena, IL, Nicole (Clayton) Zamudio of Dakota, Eric Obert of Farmers Branch, TX; great grandchildren, Addison, Payton, Jack, Willow, Olivia, Troy, Briana, Xander, Zaiden, Allison, Kacey, Amanda, Kaitlyn, Greg, Zach, Randy, Robert, Nickolas, Kennedy, Kendall, Madison, and Auden; great great grandchildren, Liam, Wyatt, Benton, Ryan, and Karter; sister-in-law, Helen Wilson of Dakota; and her beloved cat, Tippy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Nobel Wilson; and two great grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, with Reverend David Carr officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Carol’s name for Afolkey Grace Evangelical Congregational Church and the Green County Humane Society. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net