Carol Jean Berry

Site staff by Site staff

Carol Jean Berry, age 74, of Deerfield, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

She was born on May 29, 1946, in Stevens Point, Wis., the daughter of Frank and Dorothy (Norby) Podach.

Carol graduated from Stevens Point High School. She was united in marriage to Boyd D. Berry on June 3, 1967. Carol worked in data entry for WPS Insurance for over 30 years. In retirement she enjoyed volunteering her time at the Deerfield Elementary School.

In her younger years, Carol enjoyed dancing, camping and always had multiple loyal Dachshund dogs in her house. She was a very talented seamstress and would make Raggedy Anne and Andy dolls and gift them to family members at their two year birthday party. She enjoyed putting together puzzles and reading, especially romance novels.

Carol is survived by her son, Dave (Stephanie) Berry; two grandchildren, Jeremy Kaplanek and Savannah Jean Berry (named after Carol); three brothers, Ed (Sandy) Podach, Tom Podach and Rob (Wendy) Podach; and two sisters, Marilyn (Mike) Weisbrod and Patricia (Richard) Nagroski. She was preceded in death by husband, Boyd; infant son; parents; two sisters, Barb Farwell, Jan Podach; and brother, Frank Podach.

Private funeral services will be held. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Carol’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family for a charity to be established. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.