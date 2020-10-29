Carol J. Vogel

Site staff by Site staff

Carol J. (Bradbery) Vogel, 64, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her home.

Carol was born on October 20, 1956, daughter of Calvin and Diane (Merz) Bradbery in Dubuque, IA. She married Gary Vogel in Jefferson, WI on September 17, 1973.

Carol had worked as a cook at UW-Whitewater for many years.

Carol was a wonderful, wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and sister, with the biggest of hearts.

Carol is survived by her husband, Gary Vogel Sr. of Fort Atkinson; children, Stacey (Jeff Crawford) Vogel of Watertown and Gary (Thielen) Vogel Jr. of Texas; grandchildren, Desiree (Josh Brown) Jones, Chloe Crawford, and Carlie and Cara Vogel; mother, Diane Bradbery; brothers, Calvin Bradbery Jr., and Howard (Jill) Bradbery; sisters, Sue Schumacher, Lori Bradbery, Linda Abitz and Trudy Bradbery.

She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Bradbery Sr.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Graveside services will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Until we meet again. The special memories my daughters and I have will always bring a smile to our face. If we could only have you back, just for a while then we could sit and talk and play games like we use to do. You will always mean so much to Desiree, Chloe and I and always will. The fact that you’re not here is breaking my heart, but I can’t be selfish. I know you are no longer suffering. Me and my girls will forever be grateful for all you did in our lives. Until we meet again, love you always and forever, Stacey, Desiree and Chloe.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com