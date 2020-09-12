Carol J. Hass

MADISON – Carol J. Hass, age 82, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1938, in McHenry, Md., the daughter of Charles and Bertha (Fulmer) Hagerston.

Carol was united in marriage to Herbert Hass on Oct. 8, 2000. She retired from the Madison Opportunity Center as a payroll clerk. Carol was a member of the Madison community since 1970. She loved to sing Christian and country western music.

Carol was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist church since 1980. She was very devoted in her faith and it was an important part of her life.

Carol is survived by her son, James (Leona) Killerlain of Madison; daughter, Lillie Yingling of Madison; a step-daughter-in-law, Diane Hass of Sun Prairie; five granddaughters, Sharlene Shuler, La’Quitta Cochran, LaShun Curz, Audrey Lester and Amanda Everhart; several great-grandchildren; brother, James Sweet; and her close friend, Theresa Roderick. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert; a step-daughter, Jody Lanz; and a step-son, Dave Hass.

A public visitation will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, with the Pastor Loren Nelson presiding. A PRIVATE service will follow. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.