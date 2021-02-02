Carol Hinrichs

MADISON – Carol Hinrichs, in her ninth decade, passed away the morning of Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

She was born in Kansas, the second child of Christoph and Elda. She grew up in West Bloomfield, Wis., and graduated from Weyauwega High School. She attended Valparaiso University, and Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, Ill. and taught elementary school for several years in Bridgman, Mich. She married Gerald Hinrichs in 1949. They first lived in Beloit, Wis., for several years before settling in Madison, Wis. They were very active members of Mount Olive Lutheran church for over 40 years. With her background in teaching, Carol was instrumental in helping develop a pre-confirmation weekly chapel program at Mount Olive. She and Gerry were also active in the church as members of the choir and music programs and altar guild.

Carol was a charter member of the “Valpo Guild, Madison Chapter.” She was dedicated to raising funds for Valparaiso University, and as a fundraiser, she organized the Holiday “Fruitcake Bake” every November: all proceeds went to “Valpo Guild.” Within a few years the demand for these fruitcakes maximized the kitchen of the church and the volunteers who worked together to satisfy the growing demand. She also helped to develop a “CareMinistry Team” at the church and was active in visiting members in need. When her children were older, she became the business manager for the dental office of Drs. Carey and Peterman where she worked for over 25 years. Everyone knew Carol as a genuinely kind, generous and loving person, a wonderful mother and caretaker… a role model of authenticity, fairness and trust. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, sewing, baking, and canning her garden vegetables.

Survivors include her three children, Chris (Carolyn Kau) Hinrichs (Monona, Wis.), Philip (Karen) Hinrichs (Fleming Island, Fla.) and Sarah (Jeffrey) Zutz (Middleton, Wis.); as well as grandchildren, Aaron, Amelia and Andrew Zutz, Jarrod and Lauren Hinrichs, and Christine Kau Ramkey.

Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Gerry; her parents; and sister, Naomi Roeske.

We thank God for the gift of life and Carol’s zeal for ministry in Christ.

A service will be planned for the summer months to celebrate Carol’s life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Lutheran World Relief, Bethesda in Watertown, Wis., or Lutheran Church Extension Fund.

