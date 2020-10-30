Carol Corrine Langston

STOUGHTON – Carol C. Langston, age 64, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 11, 1955, in Madison, the daughter of Gerald and Thelma (Copus) Triggs-Sorenson.

Carol worked for Community Living Alliance, Home Instead Senior Care and Attic Angel Community. She was a natural caregiver. She had exquisite taste, a sense of adventure and sometimes a taste for the wild side. Carol was full of life and will be dearly missed by so many.

Carol is survived by her sons, David (Lori) Langston and James Homburg; daughter, Jennifer Homburg; sisters, Linda (Bob) Opansky, Denise Triggs and Brenda Packard; brother, Carl (Kay) Triggs; grandchildren, Jasmine Beierle, Mikiah Witcraft and Kallie Witcraft; lifetime and real special friend, Richard Rinden; and nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Langston; and significant other, Jimmy Homburg.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

