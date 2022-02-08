Carol Ann Wardell

by Obituaries

Carol Ann Wardell, 86, of Avoca passed away February 7, 2022, at home after a long illness.

She was born on July 26, 1935, in Iowa County, the daughter of Dan and Minnie (Gumz) Franklin. Carol graduated from Avoca High School. On March 12, 1955, she married LaVerne ‘Nig’ Wardell, and they raised 4 children together. Carol had worked for the Pulaski Township as treasurer and for Avoca at elections. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, gambling at the casinos and making quilts. Many family members were gifted quilts made by her, especially the babies coming into the family. She also made some for the Richland Hospital for the newborns. Carol was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Avoca.

Carol is survived by her daughter Dawn of Avoca; son Scott (Cheryl) Wardell of Madison; ‘honorary’ grandmother to Heather (Alex) Elvord, Kayla, Maggie, Sophie, Sarah, and Emma Dougherty; ‘honorary’ great-grandmother to Payton Elvord; sister Betty Pechan; five brothers: Robert (Donna) Franklin, John (Mary) Franklin, Dan (Cindy) Franklin, Don Franklin, Ron Franklin; brother-in-law: Jack (Mary Kay) Wardell; sister-in-law Evelyn Wardell; many nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband LaVerne, sons Wade and Paul, son-in-law Dan McCloskey, sisters Mary Jean Wardell, Norma Fleming, and Sandra Dougherty.

Funeral services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Avoca, on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM, with burial to follow in the Avoca Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM.

The family suggests memorials in Carol’s name be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Agrace Hospice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agrace for their loving care and compassionate support.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is the family with their arrangements.

