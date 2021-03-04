Carol Ann Ross

On Sunday, February 21st, 2021, after a 4-year battle with Ovarian Cancer and a life full of giving, Carol Ann Ross, age 78, continued her journey to where hurt and pain never found their way. Born December 7, 1942, to Virgil Tanda and Helen Jean Meyers, Carol spent her childhood in Janesville attending Craig High School and later Milton College. After raising her family in Green Lake, WI, she returned to Janesville, WI.

A loving mother, grandmother, and wife, she left the stage in her final act peacefully, surrounded by family, and their tears of strength carrying the love that their beautiful matriarch stashed away within them. The unconditional love that the world felt when Carol embraced you with the warmest of hugs, as if to say, “I’ve got you. Nothing will hurt you while I’m here, holding us tight from the fall.” Her love spread itself across the waters of both Green Lake and Pelican Lake, often taking a moment to build its momentum through conversation over a vodka gimlet with ‘just a hint of roses’. Her love was shown as pause through the depiction and expression of her ideas in her art, providing us the static glimpse of the moments as she saw them. If you have a piece from her, you know her passion and count yourself among the lucky. All of this is to say simply that Carol was the champion of love for her family, friends and devoted husband Paul. Many of us feel a bit lost because of her passing. Knowing that Carol loved you and your memories of her, will most certainly bring you home.

Carol is survived by her husband Paul Ross of Janesville, WI; her children Melissa Ptacek of Chicago, Jim (Adrienne) Ptacek of Denver, CO and Jill (Dar) Ptacek of Denver, CO; her step children Kelly Ross of Edgerton, WI, Todd (Kim) Ross of Oak Creek, WI and Eric Ross of Onekama, MI; her siblings sister Jane (Bob) Woodman of Janesville, WI, her brother Dave (Sue) Tanda of Janesville, WI; grandchildren Adeline Ptacek, Joe Ptacek, Malin Ptacek, Johnny Ptacek, Jackson DeLay, Marshall DeLay, Emilia DeLay, Lizzy (Travis) Freye, Sam Quinn, Annie Ross, Mark Ross; and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and cherished friends.

Due to Covid-19, a ‘Celebration of Life’ will be announced and held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Gynecologic Oncology Research at UW Carbone Cancer Center in her name at myCarbone.org. Or checks can be sent to:Development, UW Carbone, 600 Highland Ave Mail Code 9945, Madison, WI 53792.

