Carol A. Lindeen

MADISON – “Class” and “grace” are two words that best describe her.

Carol (aka “Cal,” “Grammy Cal” and “Jamming Cal”) had a sharp mind and wit and she cared deeply for all whom she knew and all whom she loved. Our dear mother, Carol Rainey Lindeen, of Madison, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Born April 1, 1939, in Troy, N.Y., she grew up in Canton, Ill., with her mother, Elizabeth Putman Rainey and sister, Christine Ellen Rainey. They spent their summers in Kennebunkport, Maine, Carol’s lifelong happy place. After graduating from Canton High School in 1957, Carol attended Bradley University. She married Lance Lindeen in 1960, living in Champaign, Ill., St. Louis, Mo., finally settling in Madison in 1969 with daughters, Laurie, Megan, and Hillary. In 1970, they welcomed son, Lance Christopher.

As a family, they traveled regularly to Key Biscayne, Fla., and Martha’s Vineyard, as well as to the “chalet” in Bessemer, Mich. Cal’s fashion sense was unrivaled, and she worked many years at Jan Byce’s Boutique at Hilldale Mall. Her bridge parties and gourmet parties were legendary, and when not shuttling children to gymnastics, soccer, volleyball, and hockey, or leading Brownie, Girl Scout, and PTA meetings, Carol enjoyed Badgers hockey games, book clubs, and evenings on the town at the Wonder Bar, Smoky’s, and always Parthenon Gyros.

Returning to Bradley University in her 40s to earn her master’s degree in Counseling, Carol discovered the joys of being a housemother in a sorority. In Madison, Carol became the housemother for the Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority on the UW campus for over twenty years. Her loves included her children and grandchildren, her cat, Sam, books, friends, politics, and Chardonnay. Her quiet intelligence, complexity, impeccable fashion sense, and loyal friendship will be missed by many.

Carol was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Putman; her sister, Christine Rainey; her aunt, Alice K. Rainey; and uncle, Dr. Harrison C. Putman.

She is survived by her daughters, Laurie Lindeen (Jim Diem), Megan Lindeen (Peter Natzke) and Hillary Benson (Dirk); and son, Lance Christopher (Karen); niece, Brittaney Smith (Chris Kane); nephew, Kirk Smith (Robin); and grandchildren, Casey, Johnny, Jack, Ryan, Cassidy, Grace, Lila, and Scarlet; great-grandson, Caleb; and many adored Putman and Estwanik cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Ron Johnson’s opponent in 2022.

