Carla R. Blum

BELLEVILLE, Wis. — Carla R. Blum, age 82 passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Heartsong Assisted Living in Belleville.

She was born on July 2, 1937 in Monroe, WI the daughter of Lawrence “Gabe” Blum and Hazel Sweetwood. Carla graduated from Monticello High School in 1955. Carla then moved to New Glarus where she resided for many years and working as an administrative assistant for several medical and veterinary clinics. In her free time, she enjoyed working on sewing, embroidery, and knitting projects.

Carla is survived by her daughters Jeryl (Mike) Kempfer and Jolene (Gary) Doerfer, five grandchildren Jenni (Ryan) Eckhardt, Jennel (Donnie Beyer) Ingwell, Brittany Doerfer, Ashley (Evan) Larsen, and Daylan Doerfer, and numerous great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother Doran “Buzz” (Mary) Blum, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a special aunt Margaret.

