Carl Sandsnes

MADISON-Carl Sandsnes, age 65, of Monona, passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on Oct. 9, 1955, the son of Arden and Reeta (Smith) Sandsnes. Carl graduated from Monona Grove High School and Madison Area Technical College.

Carl’s lifetime love of land surveying began under the tutelage of his father. As a second-generation land surveyor, Carl then moved to Eau Claire to work in the land surveying division of Ayers & Associates. Later in life, he returned to Madison to head up the survey division in Madison for Ayers & Associates. Then in 2007, he took the opportunity to return to the family business as President of Royal Oak & Associates. He was a life-long member of the Wisconsin Society of Land Surveyors.

Family meant the world to Carl. He always put family before self. He was especially proud of his three grandsons that always brought a twinkle to his eyes. He shared his love for the outdoors with his family in many ways. Some of his favorite family trips were to the Boundary Waters, the Turtle Flambeau Flowage, and the family cabin in Jump River. He also shared the family love for auto racing by making many trips to Indianapolis for the Formula One races. Some of his favorite things to do were hunting, canoeing, riding his snowmobile and ATV and taking beautiful photos along the way. Some of the family’s favorite memories are the Friday night dinners at Rossi’s in Monona.

Carl is survived by three sons, Jeremy (Sarah) Sandsnes, Mike (Melissa) Sandsnes and Don Sandsnes; three grandsons, Travis, Marcus and Milo Sandsnes; sister, Terri Zimmerman; many nieces nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arden and Reeta Sandsnes; and his two brothers, Christian and Eric Sandsnes.

Carl’s life was full of love and generosity and could never be summed up in a few paragraphs. He lived a life that was a story of great adventure. He will live on in all the ones he loved.

A Private visitation will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care.

In lieu of flowers,memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare at https://www.agrace.org/donate.

Online condolences may be made at www. gundersonfh.com.

