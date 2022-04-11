Carl L. Bierman

Carl Leslie Bierman, 81, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 9, 2022. He was born May 10, 1940 in Lancaster, Wisconsin, the son of Louis and Inez (Matthews) Bierman. He married Norma Goke on September 27, 1957. Carl served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked 30 years at John Deere Dubuque Works. Following retirement, he worked in housekeeping at Eagle Ridge Resort for 10 years. He and Norma enjoyed wintering in Arizona where he coached and played in many slow pitch softball leagues and going jeeping. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, watching the Badgers, Brewers, and Packers and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years; four children: Jean (Lee) O’Flahrity, Kim Sundwall, Teresa Bierman and Ronald (Beth) Bierman; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren with two more arriving this fall; one great-great-grandson; his sisters-in-law Lynn Goke, Cheryl Menon, Judy (Steve) Scott, Joann (Mark) Cotter, Janice (Ed) Kaucic, Janice Bierman; good friends Al Reuter and Gary Withrow, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Roger and infant sister Marion; son-in-law Ken Sundwall; great-grandson Wyatt Viken-Bierman; brothers-in-law Terry Goke and Sath Menon.

Memorial services will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Chapel Military Rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #42 and VFW Post #5274. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be made to the Cuba City Rescue Squad or Grant County Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Carl’s family would like to thank Grant County Hospice, especially Kim, Tracy, Jennifer, and Dr. Zach Droeszler for their care and support over these last few months.

