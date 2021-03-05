Carl F. Homann

Carl F. Homann, Jr. “Sonny” born August 31, 1940 in Watertown, WI to Carl F. Homann Sr. and Mabel (Strutz) Homann of Lake MIlls, WI. He passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

He joined the Wisconsin National Guard in June of 1959 and was called up for active duty to Fort Lewis, Washington for the Berlin Crisis as part of the Red Arrow Division. He was honorably discharged in February 1965.

He married Betty Danielson on October 26, 1963 in Fort Atkinson, WI. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years and golfing most of his life. He also very much enjoyed spending time with his family. Being called “Uncle Sonny” by his many nieces and nephews always made him smile.

He enjoyed working for Rudy Schroeder Trucking as a driver for several years. He also worked for Lee Chevrolet as a mechanic as well as Larsen Canning Company/Dean Foods for many years as a Sanitation Supervisor and then Wisconsin Packaging in the Maintenance Department and finished his working years at Van Holten Pickle Factory also in the Maintenance Department.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty, his children, Todd Homann of Menomonee Falls, WI, Theresa (Raymond) Barton of Adams, WI, and Tracie Homann of Fort Atkinson, WI and grandchildren, Carl Barton and Tyler Barton both of Wittmann, AZ and Noah Homann of Wautoma, WI. He is further survived by his sister, Judy Franke of Marshfield, WI; brother, Wayne (Mary) Homann of Cambridge, WI; sisters-in-law, Marion Homann of Lake Mills, WI and Jane Danielson of West Bend, WI; brother-in-law, Charles (Susan) Danielson of Fort Atkinson, WI and many nieces and nephews.

His parents, his brothers, Eugene (Mary Jean), Ruben, Harley (Hilda) and Marvin as well as Kenneth in infancy, preceded him in death. Also, brothers-in-law; Rodney Franke and Tom Danielson.

