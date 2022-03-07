Carl E. Butcher

by Obituaries

Carl Edward Butcher, 94, also known as “Kawliga,” started on his last journey early on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at his home in Janesville.

Carl, was one of six children born to Elsie G. (Beeler) Butcher and Van Buren Butcher in Union County, Tennessee on May 2nd, 1927. He held various jobs in Knoxville, TN prior to military service in 1945. He jokingly liked to say that he ended the war, because soon after, he was discharged and headed for home. There he met a young woman from Wisconsin, Shirley Joyce Green, who soon became his fiance. He found employment in Jackson, Michigan.

After their marriage in Albion, Wisconsin on May 27, 1948, the couple moved to Monroe, Michigan.

Later relocating to Wisconsin, Carl worked at Burdick Corp., Louis Marsden Excavating, Highway Trailer, W. R. Arthur/Janesville Auto Transport Company (JATCO), and Van Galder Bus Company. He was proud to have been a member of five different unions, the last being Teamsters. He was also proud of becoming an honorary Fort Atkinson Campfire Girl after driving their charter bus tour to NYC and points East. Health problems forced an early retirement in 1987 at age 59.

Restless after driving trucks and busses for so many years, Carl took up a new hobby; driving an RV. Carl and Shirley traveled and became snowbirds in Arizona for a while, often visiting friends and relatives on their journeys.

Carl is survived by his wife of nearly 74 years; his daughter Carla (C.J.) Morgan and her husband Jack Bullard, Janesville; his son Neil (Jean) Butcher, Janesville; his brother Van W. Butcher, grandson Richard Carl Butcher, Missouri, and Richard’s mother JoAnn McCarthy, Janesville; Steve Doiel, Janesville, father of now-deceased grandson Brian Jesse Doiel; great grandsons Mason D. Smith and Aiden D. Butcher; great granddaughters, Graysen W. Smith and Alivia A. Butcher; beloved nieces and nephews, including Steve Butcher, David Beeler, Edward Parrott, Barry Butcher, Brenda Davis and many more.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Iretta Johnson, Lucille Beeler, Evelyn Ridner, Kyle Butcher, grandson Brian Doiel and a son-in-law, Lynn Edward Morgan.

The family wishes to extend much appreciation to the wonderful family members and special friends who assisted Carl and Joyce including Diana Bentley, of Texas; Judy Scaccia, Gay McRoberts, Rosemarie Titus and John Kettle, Jodi and Jim Strasburg and Ann Pederson of Janesville; Shirley Dooley of Elkhorn; Lynn and Deanne Atwood of Moab, UT; Jim, Tom and Richard Bolton, The Bjornstads, their neighbors at Friendship Court, the staff of Agrace Hospice and the many others who touched their hearts.

A Celebration of Life is planned at a date and location yet to be determined. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family.

An Indian Farewell

Until we meet again, may the Great Spirit make sunrise in your heart,

And may your moccasins make tracks in many snows yet to come.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.