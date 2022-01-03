Carl D Helgerson

by Obituaries

Carl Duane Helgerson. Age 84

Born July 26, 1937 in Madison, Wisconsin

Heaven’s doors were peacefully opened for Carl on December 29, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.

Carl is survived by his loving wife, Ginni, their dog Frieda, his children Sherry, Sue (Mick), Dede (Pat) and Doug (Sherri) along with Ginni’s children Guy (Jennifer) and Dan (Lis). Carl is survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Margaret and Ruth and his brother, Roger.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Mabel, his brother Edwin and stepdaughter Lora.

Carl graduated from Stoughton High School in 1955. He proudly served his country in the US Army.

Carl enjoyed watching the Brewers, Packers and Badgers teams. He loved his garden and especially his quiet peaceful life in the country with Ginni.

Carl was a devoted member of Mauston United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers please consider sending donations to the Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation – Cancer Center and Hospice Touch in Tomah, Wisconsin.

Service will be be at Mauston United Methodist Church on January 6, 2022. Visitation is from 1:00-2:00 followed by funeral service from 2:00-3:00.

Interment will be at the Mauston Cemetery.

Please respect the family’s wishes to wear a mask if attending the services.

