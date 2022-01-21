Carl ‘Bones’ Allan Rhodes Jr.

Carl ‘Bones’ Allan Rhodes Jr., 36, of Richland Center, died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at home.

He was born on January 26, 1985, in Richland Center, the son of Carl Allan Rhodes Sr. and Ruby Ann Clary. He graduated in 2003 from Logan High School in La Crosse. Bones loved music and enjoyed playing saxophone. He appreciated all the time he was able to spend with his mother and his children.

Bones is survived by his parents: Carl Rhodes Sr. and Ruby Clary (David Verdick); his children: Jazmin Rhodes of Little Rock, AK, Kirsten Rhodes of La Crosse, one on the way; brother: Bruce Rosenow Jr. of Dodgeville; sisters: Alicia Rosenow of Dodgeville, Elaine Rhodes of Richland Center, Lorrie (Jim) Morovits of Eastman, Peggy Johnson of Richland Center; mothers of his children: Farrah York, Amy Clayson, Missy Harris; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Bones was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Cleo Denman, paternal grandparents, Clovis and Lydia Rhodes, sister, Jessica Denman, several aunts, and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Pratt Memorial Chapel on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the service at 11:00 AM.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com

