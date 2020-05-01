Cardiologists warn not to avoid treatment during coronavirus pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — Since the onset of COVID-19, hospitals have seen a steep decline in the number of heart attack patients seeking treatment.

UW Health said it has experienced a 30% decrease in the number of people showing up to the emergency room with symptoms, which is causing concern for cardiologists.

They said that people are potentially putting their own lives at risk by avoiding timely treatment.

“We were kind of alarmed by the fact that many patients were delaying their presentation, kind of putting up with their symptoms longer,” said Amish Raval, M.D. “The longer you wait, the more muscle is affected when it comes to a heart attack, and the worse the outcomes are. Patients can develop symptoms like congestive heart failure, serious arrhythmia and they can even die.”

UW Health urges anyone who experiences symptoms of a heart attack to call 911 immediately.

Symptoms can include chest paint or discomfort for more than a few minutes; shortness of breath; excessive sweating; discomfort in the arms, back, neck or jaw; or nausea or vomiting.

