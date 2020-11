Prep Mania – Week 7

Edgewood 16, Sauk Prairie 12

The Cardiac Crusaders strike again!@Crusaders_FB takes down Sauk Prairie 16-12 for win #5 on the year.

Hey @CoachNorris20, how's your heart after all these close wins? #wisfb #wiaafb pic.twitter.com/NMbFsnAoJM

— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) November 7, 2020