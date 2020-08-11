Car stolen in Grant County found burned in Sauk County

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. — A car stolen in Grant County was found burned along the side of a road in Sauk County.

A Cadillac was reported stolen on Monday from a home along Kunkel Lane in the town of Jamestown, according to a release by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The car was later found burned along a road in Sauk County. The release did not mention what road the vehicle was found on.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2156 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-789-6600.

Tips can also be submitted online by clicking on this link.

