Car reportedly stolen after owner runs inside to grab mask

MADISON, Wis. — A Raymond Road resident reported an auto theft to the Madison Police Department early Friday morning after leaving his car running and unlocked outside of his home.

The police report said the 41-year-old victim ran inside his home in the 5800 block of Raymond Road after realizing he did not have his face mask.

After coming back out, he saw his Chevrolet Impala driving up the street with two young men inside.

