Car started by smart key stolen after owner went back inside

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — A Wintergreen Drive resident started his 2017 Jaguar Wednesday at 5:32 a.m. using a smart key and then went back inside to get ready for work. A release said the car was stolen during that time period.

The owner told an officer the key was still in his pocket, so the car would shut down with no key inside.

A couple hours later, the car was found in a disabled parking stall at a North Thompson Drive Apartment complex.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments