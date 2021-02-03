Car hit by gunfire in Madison road rage incident, police say

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A man’s car was struck by gunfire during a road rage incident in Madison on Tuesday night, officials said.

Police responded to a shots fired report near the intersections of Highway 12 and 14 just before 7:30 p.m., according to Madison police Sergeant Daniel Sherrick.

Officials said the victim did not know the suspects. The suspect vehicle has been described as a two-tone SUV that was possibly a Hyundai.

This is a developing story. Those with more information on the shooting are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.