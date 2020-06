Car fire on I-94 near Johnson Creek causes brief lane closures

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — All lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek are now open after a car crash Saturday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Traffic said the traffic incident happened at 10:00 a.m.

Officials said the right westbound lane on I-94 was blocked due to a car fire.

The lanes reopen at 11:54 a.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments