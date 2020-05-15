Car fire causes brief lane closures on I-39/90 near Buckeye Road

MADISON, Wis. — A car fire briefly closed two northbound lanes on Interstate 39/90 in Madison on Friday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the two right lines on I-39/90 near Buckeye Road were closed as a result of the fire. Officials said the incident happened at 5:06 p.m.

The two lanes opened at about 5:40 p.m.

