Car fire causes brief lane closures on I-90/94 near Lake Delton

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — A car fire causes brief lane closures on Interstate 90/94 near Lake Delton Saturday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department Transportation, the right lane on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 97 was closed due to a traffic incident that happened at 8:50 a.m.

The right lane reopened at 9:20 a.m.

