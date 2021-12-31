Car fire causes $21K in damage to garage on Madison’s west side

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — A car fire caused an estimated $21,000 in damage to a west-side home earlier this week, local fire officials said.

Firefighters with the Madison Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of Quartz Lane just before 5 p.m. Wednesday after a resident saw smoke and reported hearing a loud popping sound from the garage.

When fire crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from the top of the closed garage door. Firefighters entered the two-car garage and found flames coming from a vehicle inside.

The fire was knocked down and under control within 15 minutes. Smoke and flames were limited to the garage, but the fire caused $21,000 in damage according to a Madison Fire Department incident report.

No one was injured or displaced as a result of the fire.

