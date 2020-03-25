Car driving more than 100 mph, involved in hit-and-run in Rock Co.

DEFOREST, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Highway Patrol stopped a white Honda Civic Wednesday morning around 2:45 a.m. in Sauk County that had been involved in a hit and run out of Rock County.

According to a release, a driving complaint was reported to the state patrol as the Honda Civic was going 120 mph with one headlight, hazards on and front end damage.

The description of the vehicle matched a hit and run out of Rock County.

A trooper saw the vehicle at the 114 northbound mile marker going above 100 mph.

Tire deflation devices were deployed at two occasions and one was ultimately successful at the 92 westbound mile marker.

The car lost two tires and exited at exit 89. A trooper conducted a low speed pursuit intervention technique on Highway 23.

Troopers and Lake Delton police conducted a high risk stop. They took one male subject into custody without incident.

The person admitted to officers that he was a part of the hit and run in Rock County.

He was taken to Sauk County Jail.

