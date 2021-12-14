Car crashes into Sun Prairie clinic, dispatch says

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie emergency crews responded Tuesday to a local SSM Health clinic after a car crashed into the building.

According to Dane County dispatchers, the crash happened around 9:10 a.m. at the Dean Clinic located at 10 Tower Drive.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dispatchers didn’t have any immediate information about if the driver or anyone inside the building was injured.

Sun Prairie fire crews responded to assess the structural integrity of the building.

In response to the crash, SSM Health released the following statement:

At about 9:10 this morning, an individual who was parking outside of the SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Sun Prairie clinic inadvertently drove over a curb, colliding into the clinic building. The building was damaged and was evacuated. The Sun Prairie Fire Department assessed the scene for a potential gas leak. No leak was found. The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the SSM Health Sun Prairie Emergency Center for evaluation. The damage sustained is near one of the clinic’s waiting area. It is being assessed and is not considered structural. Patient care was suspended for about 90 minutes while the building was evacuated and evaluated for safety.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.