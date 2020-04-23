‘Targeted act’: Someone was shooting at car that crashed into pole on Madison’s north side, police say

Tabatha Wethal















MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating an incident on Madison’s north side involving a shooting and a car that crashed into a pole, officials said.

The Madison Police Department said officers responded to a report of gunfire and car crash at 12:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue.

According to police, someone in a vehicle was shooting at a white car just before it struck a utility pole.

The driver of the crashed car was injured in the collision and was taken to a hospital, police said. It didn’t appear that he had been shot.

Police said wires were downed on top of the damaged car, and utility crews were responding to safely remove them.

Police said it appeared to be a targeted act of gun violence.

