Car crashes into east side building, Dane County dispatch says

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities are responding Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into a building.

According to Dane County dispatch, officials responded to a crash in the 3500 block of Packers Avenue around 3:20 p.m.

Dispatch said there is no word on any injuries at this point. Madison Fire Department is currently on the scene.

